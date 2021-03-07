Away: The Survival Series is also coming to Xbox One

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Away: The Survival Series will also be coming to Xbox One when it launches some time later in 2021. The game, which has been pushed as a playable nature documentary, was previously revealed to be coming to the PC and PS4.

This is a big win for Xbox fans as the game looks absolutely fantastic. The game sees you fight for your survival against predators and environmental hazards whilst a narrator comments on your every month. It's concept we've yet to see, so we've got our fingers crossed it turns out well. We're pretty confident that this will be the case, however, as it is coming from a talented team who have worked on AAA titles such as Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed, and Far Cry.

You can check out the Xbox One announcement trailer below: