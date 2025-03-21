Awaken your Bankai from today with Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

HQ

Bandai Namco has announced the release of the new game in the Bleach franchise, Rebirth of Souls. This is an action game where players will relive iconic battles from the anime and experience an original story created by Tite Kubo. The release is available now in Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Digital Ultimate Editions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can visit the official website here.

You can also enjoy the Bleach Rebirth of Souls launch trailer at the bottom of this article.

Players will be able to engage in battles controlling their favourite characters from the series as they relive the original Bleach story and delve into the anime universe in a variety of game modes. From Story Mode, which follows the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki from a lowly high school student to the top of the Soul Society in the world of Bleach, reliving his most exciting battles, to Free Play and Versus Mode: with multiplayer battles online, locally with friends or against the CPU offline. In addition, there is another mode called Secret Stories Mode: with never-before-seen content about the characters in the series, revealing key moments that shaped their personalities.

With over 30 playable characters, it offers anime-style combat. The fighting system aims to recreate the battles we know, with mechanics designed for each character, with their unique abilities. Players will be able to perform special moves, devastating combos and use the Fighting Spirit to awaken the power of their sword and unleash the Bankai.

Are you ready to save the Soul Society?