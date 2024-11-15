Avowed's minimum PC specs aren't too demanding, but you will need 75GB of storage

HQ

Avowed is still a few months away, but Obsidian has given us a lot of information about the upcoming RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. We covered most of what Avowed had to show in this piece if you want to dig through pre-order bonuses and the like, but if you're a PC gamer looking to see if your rig can run Avowed, we've got the details.

The minimum specs to run Avowed are as follows (via Xbox Wire):



CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400



GPU: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580



Memory:16GB



Storage: SSD required (75GB install size)



DirectX: Version 12



These aren't too demanding, as you can have an eight-year-old GPU running in your rig to get the game going. We'd imagine these specs will get the game running on low settings at 1080p and 30fps, which hasn't been confirmed but is often what you'll see for minimum specs nowadays. The SSD storage requirement of 75GB is by no means the biggest game we've seen, but it's still a solid chunk of space, and if you think about everything else launching in February next year, you'll have to wonder whether it's worth the storage.

Avowed launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on the 18th of February.