Avowed's companions "all have deep ties to different regions"

Last week we got the first proper look at Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming RPG Avowed, which offers a huge fantasy world to explore, set in a country called Living Lands. Even though this is the kind of singleplayer adventure Obsidian is known for, we still won't have to play alone, as there will be allies you can bring along for the journey.

In a lengthy article over at Xbox Wire, the Game Director Carrie Patel and Gameplay Director Gabe Paramo explains more about these companions and what we can expect from them, which is more than just aid in battles, as they are connected to various regions, which provide geographic benefits and more:

"They all have deep ties to different regions of the Living Lands, and they all have their own personal reasons for wanting to ally with the player and help them resolve the big conflicts that you're encountering over the course of the game. They're your allies - in some ways your advisors, your local guides. They provide a lot of additional commentary and context that reveals something about their character, but also about the corner of the world you're exploring."

If your allies cares deeply about something and your choices is or isn't something a companion appreciates, this will affect your relations with them. And it doesn't have to be the major decisions that affects you, your crew and the world:

"For us, creating these choices, like the big ones that affect the outcome of a quest, or the wellbeing of certain characters or communities are just as important as the smaller choices that you make in navigating a dialogue and, in subtle ways, influencing your relationship with another character. All of it is really centered around letting the player be the main character in this setting."

Sounds pretty good to us, but what do you think? Avowed launches later this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it is off course included with Game Pass.