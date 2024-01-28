Avowed's combat takes inspiration from Warhammer: Vermintide 2

HQ

Obsidian gave us a good look at Avowed recently, both at the Xbox Developer Direct and in a 25-minute video uploaded by the developer. From all the gameplay we've seen so far, it's clear that Avowed is going to be a big step up in terms of FPS combat by Obsidian, with us getting plenty of loadout options to use.

Speaking with PC Gamer, game director Carrie Patel and gameplay director Gabe Paramo spoke about what inspired the fantasy combat Obsidian showcased. "Our goal was to try to make it feel visceral, right?" said Paramo. "To make the sense of hitting [enemies] feel impactful ... like Vermintide. We're trying to get our inspiration from there, just that masterclass in having a sense of hitting and impact."

It's hard to beat Fatshark's horde-based action games when it comes to making your attacks feel weighty and real. Each blow can carve through a number of rats in Warhammer: Vermintide, but even if you're just clicking a mouse to swing your sword, you can feel the effort of the thrust and revel in the thrill of the combat as each enemy ragdolls in a different direction based on the trajectory of the swing that killed them.

"I'm definitely really proud of what the gameplay team has done ... even our melee combat is feeling fantastic," Patel continued. "I really do feel like it's going to stand head and shoulders above when it comes to fantasy first-person action RPG melee combat."