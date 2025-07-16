Avowed's big 1.5 Patch has arrived: Adds new abilities and items, plus squashes tons of bugs

HQ

The year of Obsidian continues. The developer, who is releasing not one, not two, but three games this year, is still steadily improving the first of the bunch, the fantasy RPG Avowed. Now, the latest update has arrived, known as Patch 1.5, and it's adding a whole bunch of new abilities and items, squashing a series of bugs, correcting tons of reported issues, and seeing the game become Steam Deck verified too.

The main meat of the update is seeing the Ranger and the Fighter expanded with new abilities and passives that should make playing either class more entertaining and fulfilling. Otherwise, many of the various areas each have new weapons to hunt and add to your collection, and this is on top of improved localisation efforts that now sees the game supporting Japanese and Korean. Beyond this, there is now a 40FPS slider in the FPS Limit category, map information fills in a larger area around the player, hands no longer clip when opening chests, and so much more.

Check out the full and very long patch notes here to see what the update adds and also to see if any bugs plaguing your experience have been squashed.