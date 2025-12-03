Avowed's autumn update has been cancelled, will be replaced by "larger update" in February

HQ

We had been expecting an autumn update for Obsidian's fantasy RPG Avowed, but as we're now into December and the official days of autumn are almost over, it's becoming increasingly unlikely that the update will debut. Now we know that the update has been cancelled but that there is a very good reason for this.

Obsidian has taken to X to reveal that the autumn update has been pushed aside to make room for a big Anniversary update in February 2026. This is regarded as a "larger update" and one that will be "timed with the anniversary of the game's release," suggesting that it will drop on February 18.

As for what it will offer, a roadmap teases that it'll include New Game Plus, a Photo Mode, a new weapon type, the ability to change appearance while in world, new character presets, more Godlike features, and beyond.

Obsidian explains that this update will "include everything originally planned for fall, plus additional features that will make it our biggest update yet." For more on the update, we're told to "stay tuned as we head into the new year".