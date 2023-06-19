Avowed will have by far the longest Alpha/Beta period Obsidian has ever had

HQ

We love huge RPG's just as much as anyone else, but the downside to them is that a too big world with too many opportunities often makes the game hard to beta test properly. And this is usually leads to bugs.

Fortunately, it seems like Avowed might not have this problem. As revealed by the developer Briar Diem on the RPGcodex forums, the game will be thoroughly tested in a way that none of Obsidian Entertainment's titles ever have:

"On previous projects Alpha periods were sometimes just a few months long. This is actually the longest we'll have for Alpha/Beta period for any game at Obsidian by a longshot, and is good news."

Avowed was recently shown during the Xbox Games Showcase and launches 2024. You can check out the latest trailer over here, and see a selection of screenshots at this link.