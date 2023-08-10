Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avowed

Avowed was nearly a co-op game

Obsidian thought it would be more appealing to publishers before it got snapped up by Xbox.

Obsidian's CEO Feargus Urquhart said that Avowed had initially focused on co-op gameplay, but that it moved to single-player when it realised the multiplayer focus was moving Obsidian away from what it was best at.

Speaking on the final episode of the Obsidian 20th anniversary documentary, Urquhart told the story of how Avowed has changed throughout the course of its development. Originally, Obsidian wanted it to be its own Skyrim, but then it focused on more confined stories.

With the co-op focus, conversations were changed, and so were storylines, making Obsidian realise it was straying too far from what it knew. Avowed may have a smaller scale, but it seems that the game will be packed with interesting stories for us to explore. It'll launch sometime in 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Avowed

