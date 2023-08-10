Avowed was nearly a co-op game

HQ

Obsidian's CEO Feargus Urquhart said that Avowed had initially focused on co-op gameplay, but that it moved to single-player when it realised the multiplayer focus was moving Obsidian away from what it was best at.

Speaking on the final episode of the Obsidian 20th anniversary documentary, Urquhart told the story of how Avowed has changed throughout the course of its development. Originally, Obsidian wanted it to be its own Skyrim, but then it focused on more confined stories.

With the co-op focus, conversations were changed, and so were storylines, making Obsidian realise it was straying too far from what it knew. Avowed may have a smaller scale, but it seems that the game will be packed with interesting stories for us to explore. It'll launch sometime in 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.