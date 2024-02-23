LIVE
      Avowed themed Dynamic Background for Xbox available now

      Pimp out your console with this fantastic fantasy theme.

      A lot of gamers fell in love with the cover art for the upcoming Obsidian Entertainment developed RPG Avowed when it was revealed last month, and started asking the Xbox-team for a Dynamic Background based on the image. And it didn't take long before members from the Xbox-team said they would make it happen.

      And sure enough. Now you can pimp your Xbox Series S/X dashboard with a Dynamic Background based on the Avowed cover-art and the X-user Idle Sloth shows what it looks like below.

      Avowed offers a massive fantasy-saga and will be released in 2024 on PC and Xbox Series S/X at a yet to revealed date, and is already confirmed for Game Pass. The story is said to have several different endings, with battles inspired by Fatshark's action hit Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

      Avowed

