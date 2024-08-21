Avowed shown in six beautiful screenshots

HQ

One of the many Xbox games we'll see from Microsoft at Gamescom this week is Avowed and via Facebook, the official Xbox account says they have plenty planned until Friday, August 23.

But we don't have to wait until then to see what Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft have in store, because they have already released six new screenshots. Four of them give us a chance to check out some of the environments we'll get to explore, and one of them features a taste of the combat.

Since Avowed will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X this year, we're guessing that a trailer with an accompanying release date is planned, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.