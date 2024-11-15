Avowed shown in both new screenshots and a new trailer

HQ

After showing off Avowed during the Xbox Games Showcase in June, Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios made the surprising announcement in August that the game had been postponed to February 18. As we reported earlier today, this was more of a strategic delay than a matter of an unfinished game, but regardless, the release is now getting closer.

Therefore, the pre-orders of Avowed have now started, and via Xbox Wire we have received a new trailer and more information about different releases. It turns out that three versions will be launched, including a standard one that only contains the role-playing game itself, but also a Premium Edition (costs $89.99 but you can upgrade your standard edition or Game Pass version to this one for $24.99) which, in addition to the game, gives you "Up to five days Early Access, Two Premium Skin Packs, Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack".

If you prefer physical editions, there is also a Premium Edition SteelBook that contains all of the above plus "Avowed SteelBook, Map of the Living Lands".

Furthermore, Obsidian tells us that in addition to the first-person mode, they have a third-person option for those who want to play through the adventure and be able to see their hero all the time. All characters will speak English, but there are subtitles in twelve languages; French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain and Mexico), Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese and simplified Chinese.

Check out the new video and some new screenshots below, where you will also find images showing what is included with the two more expensive editions.

HQ

Premium Edition