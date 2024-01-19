Avowed seems to offer a massive fantasy saga when it premieres later this year

HQ

One of the games showcased on Thursday night was Obsidian Entertainment's (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds) upcoming Avowed, which will be released later this year for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

We got to see a great presentation of what is to come, where we get to take on the role of an envoy from the Aedyr empire that has just arrived in the region of the Living Lands. What awaits us is a fantasy saga with several difficult decisions to make, one of which was shown in the video, where a soldier has deserted and fled. Depending on what you choose when you talk to him, you can look forward to a story that unfolds very differently.

Obsidian is also very proud of its action-oriented combat system that seems to be very flexible, with the ability to save different loadouts that you can switch between even during combat. This could be a shield along with a flintlock pistol, two axes, a bow and arrow, or even two wands to use different types of magic. The video showed how you can freeze an enemy and then break the ice block with a sword. The possibilities seem both interesting and plentiful.

We are also promised a good environmental variation where it was mentioned, among other things, lush forests, barren deserts, ravaged wastelands, volcanic terrain and much more.

You can watch the almost eight-minute presentation below along with some screenshots. Finally, we're told more details about Avowed will be shared in the Xbox Podcast this Monday where Obsidian will participate.