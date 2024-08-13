Avowed reveals companion voice cast

HQ

Just like Dragon Age: The Veilguard before it, Avowed has now released the voice cast behind its companions. We've got four companions we'll get to know over the course of the RPG next year, so we're interested to see who will be filling out those slots.

A strong voice cast has been selected for our companions, with the blue fish-looking guy Kai being played by none other than Brandon Keener, the very same voice actor who portrayed Garrus Vakarian in the Mass Effect games.

Giatta the human sorcerer will be played by Mara Junot, who you're most likely to know from her time as Ikora Rey from Destiny 2. Marius the dwarf will be played by Scott Whyte, who you might be familiar with from his time as Rathma in Diablo IV or the player from Remnant II. Finally, there's Yatzli, who's a cat-like lady played by Anjali Bhimani, the same voice as Symmetra in Overwatch and its sequel.

Avowed will release on the 18th of February 2025.