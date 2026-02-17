Avowed (PS5)

HQ

Obsidian Entertainment had a busy 2025. First, they released Avowed on Xbox and PC in February, then Grounded 2 came out in Early Access in July, and in October they delivered yet another role-playing game, The Outer Worlds 2, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Now, exactly one year after its release on Xbox Series X/S and PC, Avowed is coming to PlayStation 5.

First, we should clarify that this is not a full, in-depth review of Avowed and all of the game's mechanics, but rather a check-in on the PlayStation 5 version and a look at the game's new features and new content now that it has landed on Sony's platform. If you want the full in-depth review of Avowed, we recommend that you read our excellent review of the Xbox Series X/S version.

Let's briefly outline what Avowed is all about. It's a classic Western first-person role-playing game set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, Eora. You play as a royal emissary who arrives in The Living Lands to investigate and combat The Dreamscourge, an unknown plague that threatens to spread to the rest of the continent if nothing is done. Compared to other games in the Pillars of Eternity universe, Avowed has ramped up both the action-packed combat and the often witty and well-written dialogue.

After a slightly slow start and tutorial, the main story quickly picks up speed and is spiced up with several excellent side missions. The world still feels exciting and alive, and it's clear that Obsidian really knows how to build a fantasy world. There are plenty of places and areas to explore, and the game often rewards your curiosity when you stray a little from the beaten path.

I played Avowed when it came out on Xbox Series X/S last year, and when I started up the PlayStation 5 version, I was a bit surprised at how much it actually drew me in again. Avowed plays just as well as it does on Xbox Series and PC, and it's still a well-functioning role-playing game that ticks most of the important boxes for games of this genre. The few weaknesses the game has, such as the fact that it can all become a bit monotonous along the way and that the loading times are longer than one would expect from games in 2025/2026 (though without being unreasonably long), are still present, and in that way, the PS5 version is very similar to the versions on the other platforms.

On PlayStation 5, the game has three different graphics settings to choose from: Quality (30fps, higher graphics quality), Balanced (40fps, which requires a 120Hz screen), and Performance (60fps, lower graphics quality). I played in Performance Mode on PlayStation 5 Pro and it ran smoothly and fluidly most of the time (except for some typical Unreal Engine 5 stuttering from time-to-time) and the visuals still work well and are often more colourful than what we see in other games of this type.

The PlayStation 5 version includes all previous updates to the game, plus the major new Anniversary Update, which will be released in conjunction with the game's arrival on PlayStation 5. This new update includes a New Game+ mode, where you can start a new game with all your items and abilities (but not your godlike powers), a (somewhat basic) Photo Mode, new weapons, three new playable races (Dwarves, Orlans, and Aumaua), more godlike features, as well as updates and adjustments to the combat system.

It's now also possible to change your appearance in the middle of the game via a Magic Mirror in your camp's tent, you can upgrade your gear on workbenches around the game world, and both the dialogue and the graphics have been updated slightly. These additions and improvements are all part of the Anniversary Update, which is included in the PlayStation 5 version and will also be coming to Xbox and PC as a free update at the same time as the PlayStation 5 version lands on February 17.

Avowed is still an excellent role-playing game that, as mentioned earlier, drew me into the magical world once again. It's also a game that respects your time, as it can be completed in about 30-40 hours, depending on how curious you are about the world around you, and it's actually a delicious "little snack" if you are into fantasy role-playing games that you don't have to set aside several months to experience.

If you are a PlayStation owner who has been eyeing Avowed on Xbox and PC, you now have the opportunity to jump into the adventure here, and you can do so with confidence. It's still an excellent fantasy role-playing game, and it has only been improved by the major Anniversary Update, which is included in the PlayStation 5 version at launch. The game is also launching at a reasonable price of £40.

If you want to know more about Avowed, you can read our full in-depth review of the Xbox version.