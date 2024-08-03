Avowed officially delayed to February 2025

HQ

A couple of days ago, we heard credible rumours about Obsidian delaying Avowed to early 2025. This made me question if Microsoft would push forward the official announcement of this, or if they would wait for the planned date. They chose to get it out of the way as quickly as possible.

Xbox' official X account confirms that Avowed has been delayed to the 18th of February 2025. The official reason for this is "to give players backlogs some breathing room". Let me translate that for you: "We're getting the hell out of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's way while also having an anticipated game on Game Pass in February."

We'll still get to see more of the game at Gamescom, so stay tuned for our impressions later this month.