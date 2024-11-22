Avowed might get a performance mode

HQ

Yesterday we had a pretty massive preview of Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming role-playing game Avowed, which will be released on February 28. While very promising, many were still somewhat disappointed when it was confirmed that the game will run at 30 frames per second for Xbox Series S/X.

However, Xbox influencer Paris Lilly had the opportunity to interview the game director Carrie Patel at the preview event, and she was obviously not completely satisfied with how the talks about the frame rate update was going. She therefore took the opportunity to clarify that Avowed runs in a minimum of 30 frames per second, and implies that there might well be a Performance mode planned:

"I want to clarify 30 FPS [on Xbox Series X] is not our target, we will hit that at the very least. We are fully into performance optimization, we want to fully deliver a beautiful world at the best frame rate we possibly can, we're working on that right now."

Let's keep our fingers crossed. While a single-player role-playing game may not be the most important thing to run at a high frame rate, we think it's about time to at least offer it as an option in all games.