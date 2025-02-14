Avowed: Lost Suoles Quest Guide

HQ

When you first begin Avowed, instead of rushing off in the direction of the main quest, you might be tempted to first gain some XP and rewards by doing side quests nearby. If you head to Shantytown, you'll find Miteno at the centre of it, a man who has lost some trinkets thanks to pesky gulls.

He'll ask if you can track down the suolenets for him. The items themselves are like medallions, and aren't worth a lot in terms of coin, but as they mean a lot to Miteno, he'll reward you if you can track them down. There are four to get, and you can find them as follows.

For the first suolenet, we'll want to immediately head into the building behind Miteno, climbing up the stairs and finding our way out onto the rooftops. As you turn right at the top of the stairs, you'll see a couple of boxes you'll need to jump over before grabbing the Chipped Suolenet.

For the second medallion, you'll want to turn back on yourself, jumping down and heading left, where you'll see a long ladder leading further up. Then, following the quest marker, turn left, and left again until you can see the suolenet balancing below. If you drop straight down from the position in the image below, you may fall. Fear not, you won't have to do all that climbing again, as you'll be able to climb up via a ladder on your right.

Your third suolenet is even easier to find, as you just follow the path from where you picked up the second one, turning right and you'll see it right in front of you. It's worth mentioning as well there's a lockbox over to your left on the same level that can be opened for some coinage as well as a wand and a couple of upgrade materials.

The fourth and final suolenet is on a bit of a different path. First, you'll want to go back to where Miteno is, then head left. Just before the big iron gate where a man is sifting through rubbish, you'll see a bridge to your left. Take it and follow the ladder up. From there, you just follow the path, breaking the obstacles in your way and doing a big jump to find your final suolenet.

After that, you're done, and can head back to Miteno to collect your reward. Here, you'll be given two options, as he offers you his own suolenet. This is a pretty useful accessory, as it gives you +20% currency each time you find coinage in Avowed, essentially giving you a sizeable buff to the money that you'll be able to collect, which can be a big help in buying gear and supplies from merchants. But, if you feel bad for Miteno, and believe his curse will return should he give up his enchanted suolenet, then you can instead get yourself the Celestial Loop, a ring that will give you +15% resistance to Fire and Frost Accumulation. If you're not looking to loot much, and instead just want an accessory to give you the edge against certain types of elemental enemies, then this is a better choice, but in the long game, where you may want a lot of money, the suolenet isn't such a bad choice.

Also, after returning the suolenets to Miteno and selecting which reward you want, you'll be given another small dialogue choice, either telling him that the gods do punish those who have committed misdeeds, or saying they've got bigger fish to fry. The first option will make Miteno more pious, believing he can save himself through prayer, while the other takes the weight of feeling cursed off his shoulders a little.

And, that's the Lost Suoles Quest, a quick and easy way to get some XP and one of two interesting items early on in the game. You can take this quest as soon as you enter the first region, as well, so if you want a buff to your looting or fighting, check it out.