Avowed lets you get rid of spiders, shows off roadmap in new update

Avowed's latest update and first major content patch of the year has arrived. Since the game's launch in February, fans have been consistently asking for new features and some quality-of-life features to enhance their adventuring in the Living Lands.

The 1.4 Update for Avowed does tackle some things that players want, with the rest being promised further down the line in the newly unveiled roadmap. First off, in the update available now, there's an Arachnophobia Mode, which allows players to turn spiders into less-threatening but still deadly orbs.

Also, there have been changes made to the way fog of war works, with maps clearing more easily now. A new party camp feature lets you wait to pass time, and you can cancel power attacks with some ranged weapons with a new setting.

Later in the year, we're expecting cooking and crafting improvements, new NPC abilities and behaviours, new weapons, armour, and abilities for your Godlike, and custom map markers. Those features should be here by summer, and by autumn, New Game Plus, a Photo Mode, and the ability to change your appearance should be in the game.

Avowed is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.