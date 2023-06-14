Avowed is less Skyrim, more The Outer Worlds in size

HQ

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, we got a bit more information about Obsidian's upcoming RPG Avowed. There was no gameplay, but the game's director Carrie Patel told us more about the setting, story and scale of the game.

Our role in the story is one of an Envoy to the Aedyr Empire, as we venture to the Living Lands to investigate a mysterious plague. It's our mission to stop it, using our unique connection to the Living Lands. Avowed does take place in the same world as Pillars of Eternity, but apparently we won't need experience with the setting to know what's going on.

In its size, Patel says that it is "roughly comparable" to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and The Outer Worlds in size. While there were original plans to make it as big as Skyrim, these don't seem to have come to fruition.

Instead of a huge open world, the Living Lands will be available in interconnected open zones, where we can explore as much as we please or just crack on with the main quest.

Are you looking forward to Avowed?