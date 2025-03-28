Avowed is getting performance enhancements for Xbox

HQ

Although it may have been expected, Avowed has been a big hit for Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft, something they have both confirmed. We gave it a very positive review and think this is well deserved, and if you haven't played the adventure before, there has never been a better time than now to start.

Obsidian announces that the game has now been updated to version 1.31 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and there is a whole range of things that have been fixed. It includes, among other improvements, better performance in larger cities in the Balanced and Beauty graphics modes and of course a whole bunch of bug fixes. Check out the patch list below:

Community Requested Features

Added 'high contrast' support for several UI screens.

Added Native Anti-Aliasing option for FSR.

Quests





The quest "Our Dreams Divide Us Still" will now correctly advance at the end of combat for affected players. This includes a retroactive fix for players who load a save made post combat.



Turning the Solace Keep will no longer fail to Solace Keep in rare cases.



UI Fixes & Improvements





Experience Gained notifications no longer stay visible indefinitely when the hide HUD option is toggled.



Quest markers and items on the Compass now appear as intended if the player has selected the option "Lock Compass to North" in Settings.



Status icons near the player's health bar will no longer be cut off if many statuses are active at once.



Switching upscaling settings to TSR will no longer unnecessarily apply the Screen Percentage value.



The setting to Hide XP Notifications now behaves as expected.



When using the quest tracking option to not track the next quest, Quest beacons will no longer point to completed quest objectives, when a quest is complete.



Bug Fixes





Addressed a rare instance where enemies could disappear from the map.



Consumed items no longer reappear in the player's inventory under certain conditions.



Orlan hair now renders correctly on higher quality settings.



Pentiment achievement no longer requires the completion of a side quest in Emerald Stair that is only available based on certain main quest decisions.



The player will no longer end up in a broken state that prevents them from receiving the achievement "Cooking by the Book".



The recipe for Crafting Adra from Adra Shards no longer disappears when the player upgrades Scavenger ability.



Performance Improvements





Improved performance on Beauty and Balanced modes on Xbox when in larger cities.



If you've been wanting to try Avowed, it's included with Game Pass, and you can read our review here to get an idea of whether it's an adventure to your liking.