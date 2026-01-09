Avowed is coming to PS5 in February

HQ

Quite a few games from Xbox Game Studios are coming to PlayStation 5 this year. We already knew about South of Midnight, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Forza Horizon 6 and Starfield. Now we have a date for another highly requested title.

Obsidian reveals that Avowed will come to PS5 on the 17th of February. This version of the already amazing game will take advantage of the DualSense controller, as well as have some unspecified improvements on the PS5 Pro.

Could this means that the promised "larger update" also promised for February will arrive on the same day? It would definitely make sense, so expect more news about it in the near future.