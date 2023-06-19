Avowed "is big and open, it is unfair to compare it to" The Outer Worlds

HQ

One of the games that was shown during Xbox Games Showcase a week ago was Avowed. It's an Obsidian Entertainment developed RPG that once was considered to be something of a rival to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (this was before Microsoft bought Bethesda).

But the trailer made it clear that this is another kind of fantasy-RPG, and according to game director Carrie Patel it has more in common with The Outer Worlds. One person who doesn't seems to appreciate this comparison and other misconceptions about the upcoming adventure is verified developer Briar Diem on the RPGcodex forums. In a lengthy post, he decided to set things straight and says the game is both big and open, better looking than the trailer and that the comparison to The Outer Worlds is unfair:

"Codex always gives a good, wild ride! This thread is bonkers but 100% warranted. The trailer fails to show much in its 2 minute run time. To clear up misconceptions though I'll say this, the game is big and open, it is unfair to compare it to OW (I think Feargus is trying to keep expectations down just in case), which I think it is nothing alike.

The studio that did the trailer did some compression of colors and image editing, the screenshots that have been released are much more representative of what it looks like just running through it (they also are appear to be totally random shots from the game, I'm not sure why these were chosen out all the things, probably to keep spoilers at minimum). A lot of the game is being kept hidden right now, I think you will have to wait until the next trailer or some sort of presentation to really see it, but it is safe to assume it is very Obsidian :lol:. No, the entire game isn't all bright and happy town, no it is not all so indistinct visually. There are lots of characters, quests, conversations, various game mechanics, big story, etc.

I guess take that as you will. Dumpsterfire comments are bit overhype, development is going well right now, MS is allowing Obsidian free license to do as they will, and if it is success or fails it'll be on Obsidian's own terms."

It seems like there is still a lot we don't know about Avowed, but hopefully we'll get to see more fairly soon as it is planned for a 2024 release.