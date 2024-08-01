Avowed has seemingly been delayed to 2025

HQ

Earlier this summer, Obsidian made a mistake and mentioned that Avowed was set to launch on the 12th of November. I say it was a mistake because that part of the article was quickly removed. That might have been smart, as it sounds like the game won't launch in 2024 after all.

The Verge's Tom Warren, who has what's basically a spotless track record when it comes to reports about Microsoft, claims that Obisdian has delayed Avowed to "early 2025", and that the official confirmation of this will happen soon. This is apparently not just because some extra polish is always good, but that Microsoft wants to avoid it vanishing in the shadow of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and other big games launching straight on to Game Pass this fall.

We'll see if this report makes Microsoft announce the delay before Gamescom, or if we'll still have to wait for the many Xbox streams during the German expo.

Do you think delaying Avowed to 2025 will help it?