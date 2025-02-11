Avowed has roughly 40% bigger file size compared to The Outer Worlds

HQ

Technically, Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming single-player role-playing game Avowed will be released on February 18, but anyone who bought one of the more expensive editions will get a head start on Thursday. So it's a good time to find out if you need to clear hard disk space.

The game's store page on Xbox.com has now been updated (via Klobrille on Bluesky), and as a result we know that it's around 74 gigabytes in size. That can be compared to the studio's previous role-playing game, The Outer Worlds, which was 54 gigabytes.

Of course, we have reviews of Avowed forthcoming, which will be published on Thursday. What do you think the score will be?