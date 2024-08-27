Avowed Hands-On Preview: Like Skyrim with Good Combat

HQ

"It's like Skyrim with guns." The infamous quote from the now-disgraced internet personality still seems to haunt a lot of gaming discourse. And so, to satisfy my ego and push the conversation away from a very strange bloke, I offer a new Skyrim-based comparative for Avowed. "It's like Skyrim with good combat." See? We even got all the way to "It's like Skyrim with g-"

While it might seem derivative of all that Avowed offers, that was the strongest feeling I had while playing through an hour of Obsidian's upcoming fantasy RPG. The gameplay demo centred on one dungeon, and a single quest within it. There are a few environmental puzzles, plenty of enemies to fight, and a mini-story that you can wrap up in one of a few ways. A classic Skyrim-like experience, complete with your companion crouching as soon as you get into stealth and delivering witty remarks whenever you round an important corner.

The design of the dungeon was mostly linear, but entertaining, nonetheless. There were a few places where we could blow a hole in a wall to find a new path, or charge a door with electricity for some extra loot, but otherwise the structure was rather circular, guiding you back to the quest giver at the beginning once you'd accomplished your task. In the dungeon, we had to track down a fragment of the shin bone of a former god to prove ourselves to his biggest fan. There were a few twists and turns we won't spoil, including the fate of a lost troop of looters, and the overall plan with the shin bone fragment, but it all ended in a player-based choice. The choices offered to me at the end of the quest were intriguing, and at first what I thought was a more evil option actually turned out to have the heavier narrative moment.

This is an ad:

It's somewhat difficult to state exactly where the Skyrim comparison felt strongest for me. Kai as a companion felt like Lydia on steroids, not only with his increased presence throughout the quest but also his usefulness in combat. Perhaps the highest praise I can place on Avowed from my time with it was that - after a little bit of a shaky start - it felt very much like my early days with the fifth Elder Scrolls game. Stepping into a cave or dungeon, not knowing exactly what was lying in wait but knowing I'd get a story to remember.

I should probably stop comparing Avowed to a 13-year-old game now, because Obsidian has made a very good modern RPG from the looks of things. The visual fidelity may come at the cost of 60 fps on consoles, but the game world does look absolutely gorgeous. From the sweeping landscapes in the distance to the minor details right in front of you, on more than a few occasions I found myself idly looking around the environments like I was giving an E3 presentation. If I had to bring up one negative about the graphics it would be in the character models, where the non-human characters can end up looking rather uncanny at times. They appear almost too realistic, like a human who is wearing cosplay rather than a true fantasy creature. The enemies don't suffer this problem, but for the first ten minutes or so I had a jumpscare whenever Kai got a close-up.

The graphics may be beautiful, and the narrative may be branching, but it's clear from the videos we've seen so far and from the gameplay we've experienced that Avowed's main USP is its combat. Taking inspiration from Fatshark's Vermintide games, Avowed allows you to dodge directionally when you're fighting, creating a faster pace as you duck away from an enemy swing before diving back in for one of your own. A large stamina bar at the bottom of the screen is used when you attack normally, sprint, or dodge, so you'll want to keep an eye on it, as well as the pesky ranged enemies that like to take a vertical position in a fight, but otherwise the combat flows really well in Avowed. The quicker pacing really helps compared to other fantasy RPGs, and with the build variety you get you can quickly find a satisfying style to fight with.

This is an ad:

It might be more challenging at first as you do have a lot of buttons to press, but I was somewhat perplexed as to why a character just wouldn't be a mage in Avowed. I did play some of what Obsidian termed the Barbarian in the demo, but the magic-wielder just seemed to have the far better toolbox. With spells, you essentially get access to solutions to all the environmental puzzles, whereas other builds would have to carry specific items, and while you may have more buttons to press, the sheer amount of stuff you can do because of those extra buttons felt increasingly rewarding as I got the hang of combat. It might just be personal preference and due to my limited time with the Barbarian or other builds, but it certainly felt like magic had an increased strength.

Some cringe dialogue lines and a lack of initial excitement had me feeling a little shaky when I first started Avowed, but as the game drew me in, I learned more of its systems and grew more confident with understanding what it is, my excitement swelled for the full release next year. I did run into one or two visual bugs so it probably is for the best Avowed is spending some additional time in the oven, but with combat that really sings combined with Obsidian's reliable hands on story and quest design, we are in for a very strong fantasy experience at this rate.