Avowed director: "I'd love to see us do more with it"

Few developers are as consistent as Obsidian Entertainment, and their recent release Avowed disappointed very few and was rewarded with both good ratings and seemingly good sales. But what happens next? Will there be some DLC, a sequel or will it just be a single game?

Fortunately, it seems we can look forward to more of this, because when creative director Carrie Patel was recently interviewed by Bloomberg, she made no secret of the fact that she wants to expand upon it:

"Now that we've built this wonderful world, and also built this team strength and muscle memory around the content and gameplay in this world, I'd love to see us do more with it."

And with that said, we can start speculating on exactly what this means, but here from the editorial team, we certainly wouldn't mind a little more content before it's time to move on with a sequel.

