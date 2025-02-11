Avowed director asks us to accept bugs at launch

HQ

Many of us are looking forward to Avowed, which launches next week, and early impressions seem very, very promising. But don't expect a seamless experience. The game's director mentions in an interview that we have to accept a certain level of problems and bugs, especially at launch. Carrie Patel emphasised that flaws are inevitable when aiming for fun, creative experiences on a larger scale and said:

"You gotta accept a little jank to do something fun and creative, I think"

Not unexpectedly, the comment has raised some concerns among gamers online, who have now questioned whether the game's delays are due to quality issues. But Phil Spencer has assured us that this is not the case, and that it was all about Obsidian's lofty ambitions for Avowed. Well, we'll find out the truth next week when the game launches on the 18th.

Are you looking forward to Avowed, and does the comment from Mr Patel worry you?