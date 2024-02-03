Avowed confirmed to have multiple endings

HQ

Avowed was actutally one of the first games to ever be announced for Xbox Series X, but for a long time, the only thing we ever saw from it was a brief teaser-trailer with no gameplay. Back in June, we finally got a first proper look, and during last month's Xbox Developer Direct, we were treated to a lengthy presentation with plenty of gameplay.

Since then, we've received a ton of new information as Obsidian Entertainment now seems more willing to tell us about Avowed ahead of a planned release later this year. While speaking to IGN, game director Carrie Patel took the opportunity to tell us a little something about the ending of the adventure - or perhaps we should say endings: "I mean it's an Obsidian game. What else would we be if we didn't have a few different endings?"

She continued by explaining that the way you play the game and treat other characters will determine the outcome of your journey through Living Lands:

"You have to approach it with a degree of range, both in the spread and placement of those consequences and also the nature of those consequences. Some things need to have surprising but believable outcomes. If everything plays out exactly as you expect, it could feel a little boring.

And at the same time, not every quest needs to have world-ending consequences. Some absolutely do have huge impacts on the characters in the world around you, but sometimes the story you're experiencing is just a very deeply personal one for the characters involved. And that's okay too."

The idea is to make the story your own, something we know Obsidian Entertainment is really good at, judging by their previous RPGs such as Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity and even South Park: The Stick of Truth. Patel continued:

"I think the great thing about RPGs is there's a lot of room for that spread in terms of the tone and type and scope and nature of content. And so you're giving players a big world where they can find a lot of very different experiences that all sort of add up to their experience as the protagonist of this game."

We still don't have a release date for Avowed, but it seems to be an interesting RPG with some fresh ideas, including the battles which lets you dual wield weapons and magic, and also switch loadouts quickly with the press of a button. You can read more about what it has to offer and check out the latest trailer over here.