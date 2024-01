HQ

Obsidian's long-awaited new role-playing game was the first to be shown off during the Xbox Developer Direct, and we got to see a lot more from The Living Lands. Fast and smooth gameplay, colorful monsters, and vast vistas with adventure around every corner.

We also got it confirmed that the game will actually arrive this year, more specifically in the fall - both for Xbox Series S/X and PC.

What did you think of the presentation and are you looking forward to Avowed?