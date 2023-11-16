Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty loses its director

Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton is stepping away from the fifth Avengers film.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It looks like Marvel will need to find a new director to cap off and help round out the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Deadline now reports that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton is stepping away from the director's chair for that upcoming flick.

It should be said that this isn't a complete divorce between the two, as it's noted that Cretton is still truly involved in the Marvel world and is still working on a Wonder Man Disney+ show and is also working on the Shang-Chi sequel, as well as being in talks to direct other Marvel Studios movies.

This directorial change isn't really a huge deal, since Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to premiere on May 1, 2026, although following the latest and most recent slate of Marvel delays, we wouldn't rule out a change to this schedule even further.

Who do you think should take over as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Related texts



Loading next content