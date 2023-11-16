Avengers: The Kang Dynasty loses its director

It looks like Marvel will need to find a new director to cap off and help round out the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Deadline now reports that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton is stepping away from the director's chair for that upcoming flick.

It should be said that this isn't a complete divorce between the two, as it's noted that Cretton is still truly involved in the Marvel world and is still working on a Wonder Man Disney+ show and is also working on the Shang-Chi sequel, as well as being in talks to direct other Marvel Studios movies.

This directorial change isn't really a huge deal, since Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to premiere on May 1, 2026, although following the latest and most recent slate of Marvel delays, we wouldn't rule out a change to this schedule even further.

Who do you think should take over as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?