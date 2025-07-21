Avengers: Secret Wars will reboot the MCU according to Kevin Feige

It's a tired point to go over, but despite glimpses of former glories every now and again, the MCU hasn't quite felt the same to a lot of fans since Avengers: Endgame tied up the Thanos plotline and many of the stories of our main cast.

The use of multiple timelines and universes didn't exactly help get fans invested in the new phases of the MCU, and it seems Marvel's head honcho Kevin Feige is aware of this. Speaking to Deadline, he explained that while multiple universes will continue to be major features until Avengers: Secret Wars, that's when we'll see the return of "singular timelines," as that film is set to reboot the MCU.

Feige also has big plans for the continuation of the MCU. His contract might be up in two years, but he wants this franchise to go one much, much longer than that. "Do I want to be making big movies for big audiences in ten or 15 years from now? Yes, that's all I want to do. Marvel is great way to do that," he said.

Avengers: Secret Wars will release on the 17th of December, 2027.