Avengers: Infinity War had a 45-minute Thanos scene that didn't make the end cut

Avengers: Infinity War was a long film, but there were originally plans to make the movie even longer, by starting it off with a 45-minute long set of scenes that revolved around Josh Brolin's Mad Titan, Thanos.

As revealed by Thanos creator, Jim Starlin, during an interview on the Near Mint Condition podcast (thanks, Collider), he mentions that the scene explored how Thanos acquired the first Infinity Stone, but ultimately, despite being filmed by Brolin, the scene was never sent to the animators and special effects team as Disney and Marvel Studios choose not to spend money on the effects necessary to bring it to life.

"But about a month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from Joe saying, 'the 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of Infinity War, we had it cut.' There was a whole sequence of him getting the first gem and they had to cut that out. They shot it, but they never wanted to spend the money on the effects and they didn't want the movie to be as long as the second one [Endgame] was. They didn't realize it was going to be quite the hit it was."

As it was never properly made, this is likely a scene that fans will never see, even as part of behind-the-scenes or additional extended footage, but it would have been very interesting to see Brolin's Mad Titan get even more screen time, especially considering just how assertive he was when on-screen.