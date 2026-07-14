Avengers: Doomsday's runtime has been revealed, will be shorter than three hours

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It's almost time for the next major Avengers theatrical film to make its arrival, as Avengers: Doomsday will open in cinemas around the world on December 18, the same date Dune: Part Three makes its arrival too.

With this being said, two major bits of information about the second and final Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical offering for 2026 (after Spider-Man: Brand New Day) has been revealed.

For one, we're told tickets will begin going on-sale for the film as soon as next week on July 20. This will be for the folks aiming to snag a preview or first showing at the busiest cinemas around the world in major cities offering the Infinity Vision platform, which is basically Marvel's IMAX competitor as Dune: Part Three will be taking over most IMAX screens in late December/early January.

Otherwise, The Hollywood Reporter has been informed about Avengers: Doomsday's runtime, with the flick expected to clock in at 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes), which would make it shorter than Avengers: Endgame, but longer than Avengers: Infinity War, thus being one of Marvel's mightiest efforts. It should be noted the runtime can change as edits are made to the final cut of the film.

Marvel is supposedly also bringing Endgame back to cinemas in September in the Infinity Vision format, an effort that could see the film unseat Avatar as the highest-grossing move ever if it can generate $125 million in ticket sales.

Are you looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday?