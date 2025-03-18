Avengers: Doomsday will reveal the connection between Iron Man and Doctor Doom

HQ

Ever since Robert Downey Jr. was announced as the man behind the mask in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, fans have speculated whether his involvement goes beyond the actor's popularity, and actually serves a greater purpose. Could there be a connection between Iron Man, his demise at the end of Avengers: Endgame and his role as Doctor Doom?

A claim that actually seems to be true, as Anthony Russo recently confirmed in an interview with The Times, saying that yes, there is a connection between Iron Man's death and the introduction of Doctor Doom, but the exact details are top secret and nothing that will be revealed in advance. Anthony Russo also mentioned that no one else but Downey Jr. could portray this character in the way planned.

"We can't explain that as it's part of the story. But there's nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he's about to."

Joe Russo also emphasised that Downey himself has been instrumental in the development process of this new interpretation of the debris, which he described as very intense.

"He's writing backstory and sharing costume ideas. He's really — we were just on the phone this morning, before we got here, talking about it. ... He just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

What do you think the connection between Iron Man and Doctor Doom is?