Avengers: Doomsday underwent reshoots at Downey's request

That superhero films go through "reshoots" is more the rule than the exception these days, with nearly every production facing some extent of additional filming. Avengers: Doomsday is no different. What is unusual, however, is that the reshoots were reportedly requested by one of the stars themselves—Robert Downey Jr.

In a recently released episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, insiders Jeff Sneider and John Rocha revealed that new scenes had been filmed for almost an entire month. Most of these reshoots were centered around Doctor Doom, but according to the report, Downey was initially not physically present for many of them. Instead, he contributed his voice while stand-ins handled the physical acting.

However, the actor was ultimately unhappy with the results and asked to return in person. "I heard Doomsday had to undergo three weeks of reshoots at Downey's request," Sneider explained.

"There were times when Downey would be present on set to read lines for Doctor Doom, but not be involved in the scenes. In his place, body and face doubles would be standing in the movie. Eventually Downey realized the situation was not working, and requested to reshoot the entire three weeks of scenes, with him in the actual Doctor Doom costume."