Avengers: Doomsday trailer is second biggest trailer launch in history

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Say what you will about the MCU not being as much of an instant draw as it once was, but there's nothing that gets people interested like a big superhero team-up movie. Or, perhaps more accurately, a big superhero team-up movie trailer. We're still reeling from all the action in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and in the days since it premiered, it has already rocketed to be the second biggest trailer launch of all time.

As reported by Variety, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer garnered 503 million views across all platforms in 24 hours. That ranks only behind the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which garnered 719 million views, a record we don't see being broken for some time.

Avengers: Doomsday officially kicks off the next stage of the MCU, with us returning a year later for the Secret Wars storyline. In the trailer, we had plenty of teasers, likely leading to fans watching it multiple times to make sure they caught everything. As we've still got some months yet before Doomsday's release this December, we're sure we'll get another trailer fairly soon, but perhaps not another record breaker like this one.