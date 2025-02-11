Avengers: Doomsday to begin filming next month

HQ

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit our screens next year, and while we may not have a lot of hype for the upcoming movie thanks to the MCU dropping the ball over the last few years, there's still a lot of interest to see what our new Avengers look like.

According to The Wrap, the film is going to begin shooting as soon as March, and production will take place in the UK, which has steadily built itself up as the place to shoot blockbusters since Star Wars came to Pinewood in 2014.

Avengers: Doomsday's story is largely unknown, but considering we'll see Doctor Doom in the movie, played by Robert Downey Jr., and we've got a Fantastic Four movie coming this July, you'd expect them to be involved in some way. Also, there's probably still going to be a multiverse element, considering that's what this whole saga has relied on since Endgame.

Are you excited for Avengers: Doomsday? It's set to hit our screens on the 1st of May, 2026.