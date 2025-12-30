Avengers: Doomsday shows first look at Thor in new teaser trailer

HQ

We knew that the Russo brothers had prepared several teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday to be shown before Avatar: Fire and Ash, but what would they give us glimpses of? Some of them leaked before Disney officially gave us the first look at Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers one week ago, so let's continue with another Chris.

Marvel has released the second teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, and this one is all about Chris Hemsworth's Thor. We should apparently not expect him to be as light-hearted as in Taika Waititi's movies, as the Norse god just wants to get back to his daughter and give her the peaceful world he never got.

We'll see if this is a good or bad omen when Avengers: Doomsday premieres on the 16th of December, 2026.