Avengers: Doomsday reveals official concept art

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We've known the cast of Avengers: Doomsday has been stacked for some time, but if you want a reminder of just how many heroes are going to be in this movie, then you'll want to take a look at the new concept art revealed for the film. Featuring almost every hero you could think of that might show up to fight Doctor Doom, the Doomsday cast splits itself between the New Avengers (and some old Avengers), the Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

On our left of the concept art revealed by Marvel artist Andy Park, we see Steve Rogers, Thor, the Thunderbolts, and Ant-Man. Underneath the newly revealed Doctor Doom mask, we've got Channing Tatum's Gambit, and a host of returning X-Men including Cyclops, Mystique, Magneto, Beast, and Professor X. On the right, we have the Fantastic Four, as well as Shang-Chi, Shuri, M'Baku, and the new Captain America Sam Wilson.

There are some heroes and characters notably missing from the concept art. Captain Marvel, for example, isn't anywhere to be seen. Nor are Spider-Man and the Hulk. We'll have to see whether they make an appearance in the trailers, or if Marvel is still holding some appearances back as surprises when the film releases this December.