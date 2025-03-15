Avengers: Doomsday reportedly skyrocketing in cost - Production expenses soaring

HQ

Disney and Marvel rarely hold back when it comes to superhero films, but the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday looks set to become one of the most expensive MCU productions to date. At least based on recent reports regarding the film's pre-production, where costs have already begun to spiral. Spending has reportedly exceeded more than three times what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cost at the same stage. According to figures from Disney's UK production company, Avengers: Doomsday has already racked up a staggering $8 million - certainly no small sum.

Marvel isn't holding back, and while production costs are soaring, that doesn't necessarily mean trouble. We already know that Joe and Anthony Russo are well-versed in handling Marvel films, with all their previous projects generating massive box office returns.

Filming for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to begin any day now and last for nearly six months, provided everything goes according to plan. Exactly how much the entire production will cost in the end remains to be seen, but the film could very well become one of the most expensive Marvel productions to date.

Are you looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday, and do you think the film will live up to expectations?