Avengers: Doomsday officially begins filming today

HQ

We have known for a while that many major stars and Marvel actors have been in the UK for a short while preparing to begin the massive undertaking that will be filming Avengers: Doomsday, but what hasn't been noted before is that the film hasn't actually started shooting yet. Or rather it hadn't...

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has now revealed that Avengers: Doomsday begins filming today, April 28, with this confirmed by the executive during a press conference related to Thunderbolts*, as per ComicBookMovie.com.

With filming now underway, it's probably safe to say that the time has now come to begin watching for and looking to avoid spoilers, especially for any further and unexpected cast and characters that may show up in the ensemble effort.

Otherwise, Avengers: Doomsday is looking to open in cinemas in May 2026, meaning it will likely be quite a rushed and rapid affair to get all the post-production elements sorted and ready in time after filming has wrapped in a few months.