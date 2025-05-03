Avengers: Doomsday - New rumors Hint at star-studded cast

HQ

As most of you probably remember, several cast members from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday were revealed during a major event a few weeks ago. But even though a lot of names were announced, it was far from the full lineup — and now a bunch of new rumors are starting to swirl about who else might be joining the film.

Well-known insider Jeff Sneider recently mentioned names like Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk) as potential additions. During an episode of The Hot Mic, he rattled off a long list of names, including:

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams / Wonder Man, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Wunmi Mosaku as B-15, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe / Storm, Kai Zen as Phyla, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Charlize Theron as Clea, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.

The movie — which is currently set to premiere on May 1 next year — is shaping up to be one of Marvel's most ambitious and jam-packed projects ever. And if even a fraction of the names being thrown around actually make it into the final cast, it's going to be a real treat for Marvel fans.

Who are you hoping to see in Doomsday, aside from the ones already confirmed?