Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed to the 18th of December, 2026

It seems like May 2026 won't be as big of a month for entertainment as we first thought. While it seemed like the biggest movie and game of the year would hit our screens in that month, Avengers: Doomsday has backed out of a May release.

Instead, as per Deadline, the movie has been pushed all the way to the end of the year, and will premiere on the 18th of December, 2026 instead. Avengers: Secret Wars, has also been pushed back from the 7th of May, 2027, to the 17th of December in the same year.

We don't yet have an exact reason why Disney delayed both of the movies, but with so many actors on-board for the upcoming Avengers flicks, as well as the VFX needed for these movies, more time to cook might just be a good thing.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres on the 18th of December, 2026.