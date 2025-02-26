Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars described as a bold step forward for Marvel

HQ

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have discussed their plans for the upcoming Marvel films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, hinting that these will take Marvel in a new, bold, and not least unexpected direction.

Joe Russo went into more detail about how they think these two films will really surprise audiences, and went on to describe their approach as very radical. With ambitions to push the boundaries of what fans can actually expect from a new Marvel film. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Russo said:

"I think we're always looking for new phases. There's always new stories to tell. I think these movies are going to be a surprise to people. We found a way into the story that's very exciting for us but, we think, very radical. I think it's going to challenge audiences."

Doomsday is scheduled to be released on the 1st of May next year and will, as we know, introduce Robert Downey Jr. in the role of the big bad Doctor Doom. In addition to this, Evans is also rumoured to be appearing as Steve Rogers, and we should also expect several characters from Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts.

What are your expectations for the new Avengers films?