Avengers directors surprised that Downey Jr. wants to reprise his role as Iron Man

It was relatively recently that Robert Downey Jr. made a comment about the future of Iron Man, and the fact that he would be happy to return to the role if given the opportunity. A character that has become a part of himself, and something that is certainly not very easy to let go of.

His statement was quite unexpected, and it has apparently caused some confusion for Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who were famously responsible for giving the character his closure in Avengers: Endgame. Something they commented on in an interview with GamesRadar+, saying:

I don't know how they would do it. I don't know what the road to that would be, we closed that book so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been pretty clear that Iron Man is a closed chapter, and commented on it all by saying:

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

But it would have been nice to see Downey Jr. back in the role, after all, it was tailor-made for him. What do you think?