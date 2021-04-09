Avengers Campus opening in Disneyland in June

You're watching Advertisements

Avengers started off as comic books but is now almost solely known for the blockbuster movies. In the lovely world of video games, we know them from last years Marvel's Avengers.

Now it's time for us all to meet them for real. As you might have heard, Disneyland is building an Avengers Campus in which you will be able to visit the HQ and also try out some rides like Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, while also dining at Pym Test Kitchen that has an Ant-Man theme.

But, due to the pandemic, the park has been closed for quite some time, but Disneyland has it's reopening on April 30. The Avengers Campus opens the doors for the first time a little later though, and premieres on June 4. If you want more information about Avengers Campus, head over this way.

If you've got your COVID-19 vaccination, perhaps a visit to California could tickle your fancy?