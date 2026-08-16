Avengers actors will be reprising their roles for new Disney rides, including Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr.

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Disney California Adventure, the second park in the original Disneyland Resort, will be getting two new Marvel rides in 2028, with many classic Marvel heroes returning to their character. As revealed at D23 this weekend, Avengers Infinity Defense, which will be the new main Marvel ride at the California resort, will have appearances from Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye during the ride.

It is especially interesting in the case of Renner, as he is not (that we know of) part of the cast of the two new Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, so this will be his first appearance for Marvel since Hawkeye (2021).

And Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel, will also appear in the pre-show of the ride, which is about a battle against King Thanos across Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City. The other, smaller ride opening at California, called Stark Flight Lab, will also feature Downey Jr. and Mackie, as well as Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

New rides at Disneyland Resort in California

Both rides will open in 2028. Later, the California resort will receive an expansion of the Tomorrowland area in the original Disneyland Park with "new rides and open spaces", a Coco boat ride in Disney California Adventure, and much later, a new Avatar boat ride, that has been delayed to prioritise the new Tomorrowland expansions...