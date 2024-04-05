Avengelyne movie in the works, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie involved

HQ

Another comic book adaptation could be in the works. Avengelyne is a character created by Rob Liefield of Deadpool fame and Cathy Christian. She was first put to paper in 1995, and is an angel who fights the forces of evil, usually in the form of demons and monsters.

A film adaptation of Avengelyne is in the works, according to Deadline. LuckyChap - the production company that made Barbie - is said to be working on the film, with Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie acting as director and producer.

There are talks for Robbie to star, too, but apparently her camp is denying anything besides her being the producer of the film.