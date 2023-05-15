Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water's Disney+ launch date confirmed

It's coming in June.

HQ

It's been a few weeks since we were told Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be available on Disney+ starting this Wednesday. Great news, but this announcement lead to even more questions about when Avatar: The Way of Water will make its way to the streaming service. Now we finally have the answer.

The trailer below reveals that Avatar: The Way of Water will become available on Disney+ June 7, so we're just three weeks away from enjoying it for "free" at home as part of the subscription service.

HQ
Avatar: The Way of Water

