Avatar: The Way of Water's Disney+ launch date confirmed

HQ

It's been a few weeks since we were told Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be available on Disney+ starting this Wednesday. Great news, but this announcement lead to even more questions about when Avatar: The Way of Water will make its way to the streaming service. Now we finally have the answer.

The trailer below reveals that Avatar: The Way of Water will become available on Disney+ June 7, so we're just three weeks away from enjoying it for "free" at home as part of the subscription service.